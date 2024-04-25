Ab de Villiers News
I personally don’t see too much harm to it: De Villiers in Impact Player rule
Former South African cricketgreat AB de Villiers has expressed views on whether the Impact Player rule inthe IPL is appropriate.Although the Impact Player rulehas drawn criticism,
Harbhajan claims Suryakumar to be the better version of Ab de Villiers
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Suryakumar is the better version of AB De Villiers after his onslaught of 52 off just 19 deliveries.Suryakumar YadavOn Thursday (11th
It's the right move: De Villiers on including Rohit and Kohli in India's T20I team
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli havereturned to India's T20I team after a long time. These two cricketers have beenkept in the squad for the ongoing Afghanistan series. While Rohit pl
AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series
The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou
AB de Villiers reacts after Virat Kohli misses the white-ball leg of South Africa tour
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the T20I and ODI squad for their tour of South Africa. Unfortunately, big names such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were
AB de Villiers gives his honest opinion on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers made the headlines after he opened up on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Proteas batting great is of the
AB de Villiers reacts after Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI ton in 277 innings
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers reserved the highest respect for India's batting great, Virat Kohli in a video on his official YouTube channel. AB de Villiers who is
List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate
In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa
Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever One-Day century
In the Marsh One-Day Cup, SouthAustralia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk struck a century off 29 balls, the quickestwhite-ball century in history.Jake's brilliant and dominantcentury off
David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers' record in ODI World Cup
During Sunday's encounter betweenAustralia and India in Chennai, Australia's opening batter, David Warner, set anew record for becoming the quickest batter to score 1000 runs in th
Suryakumar Yadav reminds me of AB de Villiers: Harbhajan Singh
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons that Suryakumar Yadav will make a telling impact for Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will be p
Babar Azam becomes fastest player to score 19 centuries in ODIs
Pakistan star batter Babar Azamhas reached another milestone in international. With the century against Nepalin the first match of the Asia Cup, he has become the quickest player t