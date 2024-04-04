AB de Villers News
IPL 2024: Ab de Villiers shares valuable advice for his RCB friend Virat Kohli"
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player AB de Villiers has advised Virat Kohli to stay at the crease during the middle overs of the innings. De Villiers believes that when
Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best in the world: AB de Villiers
In the IPL 2024, on March 23, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a margin of four runs in a thrilling final-o
Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?
Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de
I started really losing vision in the right eye: Villiers reveals why he retired early in his career
AB de Villiers bid farewell tointernational cricket in 2018. Despite being pressured by the board to play inthe 2019 World Cup, this South African legendary batter did not return t
AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024
Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si
Rohit Sharma overtake AB de Villiers record to hits most sixes in a calendar year in ODIs
Indian national cricket team captain and explosive opener Rohit Sharma surpassed the South African national cricket team with great batsman AB de Villiers to set the record for mos
AB De Villiers picks his greatest T20 player of all time
Former South African player AB de Villiers have announced their vote as the greatest T20 player of all time. Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle are not the players he chose to be.Former Sout
AB de Villiers undergoes for eye surgery
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers not long ago underwent eye surgery that has ended his hopes of returning to top cricket. He announced his retirement from global crick
South African Batter Aiden Markram named as AB de Villiers as his favorite cricketer
South African batsman Aiden Markram chose former batting superstar AB de Villiers as his favorite batsman. He also took the name of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne as a
IPL 2022: AB De Villiers believes he has a role to play in SA and RCB
Unsure of what the future holds for him, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is confident he will play a role in the national team and in the future line-up of his IPL franc
Zondo reveals incident when he lost all respect for AB de Villiers
South African batsman Khaya Zondohas revealed that how he lost all respect for his childhood hero AB de Villiersduring South Africa’s tour in India in 2015 because de Villiers bloc
Afridi picks his favorite batsmen from past and present
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has named cricketers that he loved watching play in his era and also the cricketers from current generation who fascinate him much.In a re