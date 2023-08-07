Aayan Afzal Khan News
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Afif's unbeaten 77 guides Bangladesh to 7-run win in first T20I
Bangladesh have beaten United ArabEmirates (UAE) in the first T20I by 7 runs on Sunday (September 25) in Dubai.After posting an average target of 159 runs, Bangladesh bowlers did v