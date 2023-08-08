
600 Test Wickets News
thumb

Shaheen Afridi says he can only dream of picking 600 Test wickets like Stuart Broad

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed England pacer Stuart Broad as the legend of the game, saying he could only dream of winning more than 600 wickets in the longer forma

thumb

Stuart Broad becomes second pacer to take 600 Test wickets

England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to hit 600 Test wickets when he sacked Australia's Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.Veteran Eng

