5th Test News
thumb

England vs Australia 5th Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 5th and final game of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at The Oval in London from 27th July.One of the most competitive and entertaining Men's Ashes

thumb

Travis Head gives massive warning to England ahead of 5th Ashes Test

Travis Head admitted Australia had "mixed feelings" after the team retained the Ashes in Manchester on Sunday but knows the feeling will be very different if they can win the serie

thumb

England announces squad for 5th Test of Ashes 2023

The England national cricket team have announced their squad for the 5th and final Test of Ashes 2023. England made no changes to the 14-man squad that took part in the last Test.

thumb

ENG vs IND: Root and Bairstow help England set the records chase and level the series

England drove hundreds unbeaten from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to end their most successful chase and rolled to a seven-wicket victory against India at Edgbaston in Tuesday's rea

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's 40 year old record in 5th Test against England

India cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has broken former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in an away Test series against England

thumb

Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow's sledging

India's Virat Kohli, already struggling with his form, made matters worse by defeating in-form England batsman Jonny Bairstow who then wrecked a phenomenal century.Jonny Bairstow p

thumb

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah sets new India wickets record for a series in England

Substitute captain Jasprit Bumrah set an elite record with his spell of 3/68 in England's first innings at Edgbaston, passing his Indian teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. England were kn

thumb

Jadeja-Bumrah puts India in charge at Edgbaston

The visiting Men in Blue are 332 runs ahead at the stumps of the second day of Edgbaston test. The centuries from duo- Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a formidable

thumb

England vs India 5th Test, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

England played well in the last game against India but fell short of the dominant punching force from India and this competition will show their fighting spirit to win and level th

