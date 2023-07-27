5th Test News
England vs Australia 5th Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 5th and final game of The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia at The Oval in London from 27th July.One of the most competitive and entertaining Men's Ashes
Travis Head gives massive warning to England ahead of 5th Ashes Test
Travis Head admitted Australia had "mixed feelings" after the team retained the Ashes in Manchester on Sunday but knows the feeling will be very different if they can win the serie
England announces squad for 5th Test of Ashes 2023
The England national cricket team have announced their squad for the 5th and final Test of Ashes 2023. England made no changes to the 14-man squad that took part in the last Test.
ENG vs IND: Root and Bairstow help England set the records chase and level the series
England drove hundreds unbeaten from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to end their most successful chase and rolled to a seven-wicket victory against India at Edgbaston in Tuesday's rea
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's 40 year old record in 5th Test against England
India cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has broken former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in an away Test series against England
Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow's sledging
India's Virat Kohli, already struggling with his form, made matters worse by defeating in-form England batsman Jonny Bairstow who then wrecked a phenomenal century.Jonny Bairstow p
ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah sets new India wickets record for a series in England
Substitute captain Jasprit Bumrah set an elite record with his spell of 3/68 in England's first innings at Edgbaston, passing his Indian teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. England were kn
Jadeja-Bumrah puts India in charge at Edgbaston
The visiting Men in Blue are 332 runs ahead at the stumps of the second day of Edgbaston test. The centuries from duo- Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a formidable
England vs India 5th Test, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
England played well in the last game against India but fell short of the dominant punching force from India and this competition will show their fighting spirit to win and level th