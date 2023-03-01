500 wickets News
Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian to score 5000 runs and took 500 wickets in International Cricket
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja entered the record books on Wednesday becoming only the second Indian player after Kapil Dev to win 500 wickets and 5,000 runs in international cri
Broad becomes the seventh bowler to take 500 wickets in tests
English fast bowler Stuart Broad has become the seventh bowler in the history of cricket to take 500 wickets in Tests. His superhuman performance in the ongoing England-West Indies