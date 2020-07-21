
2020 T20 World Cup News
Cricket Australia describe WC postponement as 'inevitable'

The International Cricket Council on Monday officially announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. Due to the on

T20 World Cup gets postponed officially

The long awaited T20 World Cup is not going to take place this year. The ICC, governing body of world cricket, did not want to take the risk of hosting the World Cup due to the cri

Inzamam urges all boards to unite against making space for IPL

There are rumors’ that the World Cup was clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series, as a result Australia has expressed unwillingness to host Wor

We are desperate to back on the pitch: Mahmudullah

Coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the normalcy of cricket world. Cricket has been off from the ground for a long time. Both Cricketers and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting for the

'Pakistan will not support ICC's any such move'

The whole world in a lockdown at the moment and the sports events are getting postponed because of that. ICC's one of of the major events. T20 World Cup was scheduled to take place

Nehra doesn't think Dhoni will play for India again

India's world cup winning skipper MS Dhoni has been out of international cricket for a while now. Although he has not announced his retirement from international cricket yet, it is

'Dhoni shouldn't be picked for T20 WC in current situation'

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes it will be very difficult for the national team selectors to consider MS Dhoni for the upcoming T20 World Cup if the IPL does not take

Morgan setting sights on next two T20 World Cups

England captain Eoin Morgan, who led the side to their maiden World Cup triumph last year, has remained non-committal about how long he will captain England.However, he is optimist

Mushfiqur 'not interested' in captaincy

High officials within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are very positive with the idea of making Mushfiqur Rahim the captain of Bangladesh national side again. However, Mushfiqur

Du Plessis to consider future after T20 World Cup

South Africa have now suffered seven losses in eight Tests, and there have been calls for the captain Faf du Plessis to step down.However, du Plessis has reiterated on Monday (Janu

Domingo wants Mahmudullah as captain in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said on Sunday (January 19) that he would like to see Mahmudullah Riyad leading Bangladesh side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.Mahmudullah

Ganguly replies to question about Dhoni's availability for T20 World Cup

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier gave a statement about MS Dhoni's future by stating that "Champions don't finish quickly". A few days ago, Ganguly said that there is clar

