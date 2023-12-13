1st Test News
Pakistan announce their playing XI for first Test against Australia
Pakistan confirms two Test debutants in its starting XI for the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth starting December 14.Pakistan have announced the pl
Cricket Australia declares alcohol-free Pakistan Bay for Perth Test
Cricket Australia introduced 'Pakistan Bay' on Monday ahead of the first Test in Perth to improve the fan experience.Cricket Australia has taken several initiatives to cater to the
Abrar Ahmed likely to miss first Test due to leg discomfort
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to miss the series opener against Australia after complaining of right leg discomfort during the team's ongoing warm-up game with the Prime M
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand are ready to begin their Test tour of Bangladesh this week. The two teams will meet in two Tests, the first of which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka host Pakistan in a two-game Test series, the first of which will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from July 16.The stage is set for an exciting encoun
West Indies vs India 1st Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies and India will face off in the first of the two-game Test series set to take place between the two teams. Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica will be the venue for this cl
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first test between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch begins on Thursday 9th March.New Zealand to face Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Williamson to join squad late ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka due to death of his grandmother
Kane Williamson, New Zealand's mainstay and former skipper, is expected to arrive late for the first Test against Sri Lanka, to be played in Christchurch on Thursday. In an unfortu
South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa will take on the West Indies at Centurion Park, Centurion. The opening test of the two-match series begins on Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time.South Afric
New Zealand vs England 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The opening match of the "England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023" will be played on 16 February 2023 between New Zealand and England (NZ vs. ENG) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunga
Stuart Broad returns as England's XI for the 1st Test against New Zealand
England on Tuesday named their starting XI for the opening test against New Zealand, to be played at Mount Maunganui on February 16.Stuart Broad will return to the England team for
India vs Australia 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first test between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Thursday 9th February.India and Australia begin th