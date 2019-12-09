13th South Asian Games T20 News
SA Games: After women's, Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
Bangladesh men’s under-23 cricket has secured the gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal through beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.At the Tribhuvan University Internati
Bangladesh women win gold in thrilling final of Asian Games
In an electrifying final of the Asian Games 2019 women's cricket, Bangladesh women clinched the gold medal defeating Sri Lanka by merely 2 runs.Bangladesh women set the target of 9
Bangladesh reach final of Asian Games men's cricket beating Nepal
Bangladesh cricket team lead by Nazmul Hossain Shanto has reached into the final of the Asian Games 2019 Men's cricket event defeating Nepal.Bangladesh accumulated 155 runs losing
Bangladesh women humiliate Maldives with 249-run victory
Bangladesh women stunned Maldives women in the South Asia Games 2019 T20 as they bowled them out for only 6 runs after posting a mammoth total of 255 runs.It's all happening in the
Bangladesh announce squad for South Asian Games
Nazmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad on Friday.After a disappointing defeat in t
BCB announce squad for 13th South Asian Games Women’s T20 Cricket
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Women’s squad for the 13th South Asian Games T20 cricket to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal. The tournament is schedule