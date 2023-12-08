
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Lungi Ngidi News
thumb

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India

The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo

thumb

Live: South Africa bat first, Shakib back in the squad for Bangladesh

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup game onTuesday (October 24) in Mumbai.Regular captain Temba Bavuma isstill not fi

thumb

Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win

South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the

thumb

KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi rise in the ICC ranking after Centurion face-off

KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi and Temba Bavuma were the biggest winners in the ICC rankings after the first test between South Africa and India in Centurion.India Opening Round KL Rahul Af

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.