Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India
The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo
Live: South Africa bat first, Shakib back in the squad for Bangladesh
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup game onTuesday (October 24) in Mumbai.Regular captain Temba Bavuma isstill not fi
Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the
KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi rise in the ICC ranking after Centurion face-off
KL Rahul, Lungi Ngidi and Temba Bavuma were the biggest winners in the ICC rankings after the first test between South Africa and India in Centurion.India Opening Round KL Rahul Af