Mohammad Haris Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|30th Mar, 2001
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|9
|54
|40
|5
|Innings
|5
|9
|52
|36
|6
|Not Out
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Runs
|30
|126
|1186
|943
|127
|High Score
|17
|31
|85
|100
|52
|Average
|7.50
|14.00
|23.72
|29.46
|21.16
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|127.27
|146.60
|106.79
|57.46
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|6S
|1
|8
|54
|19
|2
|4S
|2
|9
|120
|96
|13
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|9
|54
|40
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
