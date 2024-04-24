
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Nathan Ellis Career, Records, Biography & More

Nathan Ellis Career, Records, Biography & More

Nathan Ellis
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Sep, 1994
Age29 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches881212510
Innings72591814
Not Out402570
Runs631336200205
High Score181243141
Average21.000.509.8818.1814.64
Strike Rate108.6211.11111.6294.7836.47
100S00000
50S00000
6S401081
4S30241227
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 881212510
Innings 881202519
overs 6430424.5192.5359.2
Runs 382214342710281232
wickets 10181483742
bestinning 2/134/284/65/386/43
bestmatch 2/134/284/65/389/95
Average 38.2011.8823.1527.7829.33
econ 5.967.138.065.333.42
Strike Rate 38.410.017.231.251.3
4W 01611
5W 00012
10w 00000
News related "Nathan Ellis"
thumb

Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup

Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn

thumb

Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast

Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No

thumb

Bilateral series between Ireland and Australia postponed

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they are unable to host Australia this summer due to financial constraints, resulting in the postponement of what would have been the teams' inau

thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup

Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

thumb

Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle

thumb

Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows

Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco

thumb

CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove

thumb

More Khans and Singhs as South-Asian Participation Surges in Australian Cricket

According to Cricket Australia'sstatistics, Smith is no more the most common name among registered players inAustralian Cricket. Australian players registrationdata for the 2023-24

thumb

India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington

India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as

thumb

Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock

The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in

thumb

Khawaja forced to remove prohibited dove logo from his bat during NZ vs AUS Test

As Australia's second inningsagainst New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Monday began, Usman Khawaja hadto take off a new bat that had a dove sticker on it that was against the r

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.