Riazat Ali Shah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Uganda
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|20th Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|48
|52
|15
|Innings
|43
|47
|9
|Not Out
|13
|15
|0
|Runs
|1075
|1148
|234
|High Score
|98
|98
|59
|Average
|35.83
|35.87
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|129.20
|130.60
|87.96
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|4
|4
|2
|6S
|50
|53
|10
|4S
|77
|84
|15
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|48
|52
|15
|Innings
|34
|38
|13
|overs
|99.4
|109.4
|92
|Runs
|710
|805
|421
|wickets
|33
|36
|19
|bestinning
|4/12
|4/12
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/12
|4/12
|4/38
|Average
|21.51
|22.36
|22.15
|econ
|7.12
|7.34
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|18.1
|18.2
|29.0
|4W
|2
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Riazat Ali Shah"
