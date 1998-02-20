
Riazat Ali Shah Career, Biography & More

Riazat Ali Shah
NationalityUganda
RoleAll Rounder
Born20th Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches485215
Innings43479
Not Out13150
Runs10751148234
High Score989859
Average35.8335.8726.00
Strike Rate129.20130.6087.96
100S000
50S442
6S505310
4S778415
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 485215
Innings 343813
overs 99.4109.492
Runs 710805421
wickets 333619
bestinning 4/124/124/38
bestmatch 4/124/124/38
Average 21.5122.3622.15
econ 7.127.344.57
Strike Rate 18.118.229.0
4W 221
5W 000
10w 000
