Ravinderpal Singh Career, Biography & More

Ravinderpal Singh
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born14th Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 20 days
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches5292919
Innings5242419
Not Out1336
Runs97589589503
High Score3410110194
Average24.2528.0428.0438.69
Strike Rate86.60147.25147.25122.98
100S0110
50S0112
6S4313131
4S6434333
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 5292919
Innings 0220
overs 01.11.10
Runs 014140
wickets 0220
bestinning 2/102/10
bestmatch 2/102/10
Average 7.007.00
econ 12.0012.00
Strike Rate 3.53.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
