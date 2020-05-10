
Shafiqullah Shafaq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shafiqullah
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born7th Aug, 1989
Age35 years, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches244679558
Innings2142695114
Not Out2121562
Runs4304948011071595
High Score56516077200
Average22.6316.4614.8323.8049.58
Strike Rate105.39145.29142.02114.79132.22
100S00001
50S21273
6S2431496438
4S2735596953
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 244679558
Innings 00069
overs 0001341.3
Runs 00070167
wickets 00022
bestinning 2/241/0
bestmatch 2/241/22
Average 35.0083.50
econ 5.384.02
Strike Rate 39.00124.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Shafiqullah"
thumb

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafiq banned for 6 years

Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafiq has been charged with major corruption. He has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years for misconduct in two fran

thumb

Afghan batsman Shafiqullah scores a double century in a T20 match

Afghanistan's wicket keeper-batsman, Shafiqullah Shafaq has smashed a double century in a local T20 tournament held in Afghanistan, named Paragon Nangarhar Champion Trophy. He scor

Latest News

