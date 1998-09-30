Kamindu Mendis
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|30th Sep, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|61
|69
|36
|Innings
|1
|7
|5
|49
|62
|55
|Not Out
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|Runs
|61
|127
|76
|1100
|1861
|3129
|High Score
|61
|57
|41
|99
|110
|200
|Average
|61.00
|21.16
|15.20
|25.00
|33.23
|62.58
|Strike Rate
|44.52
|59.34
|122.58
|122.49
|77.99
|60.63
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|50S
|1
|1
|0
|6
|14
|17
|6S
|0
|1
|3
|22
|27
|26
|4S
|7
|8
|6
|105
|143
|344
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|7
|5
|61
|69
|36
|Innings
|0
|5
|4
|41
|57
|34
|overs
|0
|25
|8
|95
|354.4
|217.5
|Runs
|0
|151
|70
|746
|1870
|889
|wickets
|0
|2
|0
|15
|60
|26
|bestinning
|1/32
|3/25
|5/33
|4/43
|bestmatch
|1/32
|3/25
|5/33
|5/101
|Average
|75.50
|49.73
|31.16
|34.19
|econ
|6.04
|8.75
|7.85
|5.27
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|75.0
|38.0
|35.4
|50.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kamindu Mendis"
Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking
The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t
Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers
The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca
Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024
Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank
ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced
The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n
"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
"Latest ICC World Test Championship Points and Rankings Update: BAN vs SL 2nd Test Impact on WTC Table
The World Test Championship standings were updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With their convincing win
Sri Lanka complete the whitewash job despite a late heroic from Mehidy Miraz
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood
Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap
Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno
Why Sri Lanka choose not to enforce follow-on
In response to Sri Lanka's 531runs in the Chattogram Test, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 178 runs.Despite this, the Lankans went into bat again without sending Bangladesh tof
Sri Lanka pile mountain as Bangladesh reply strongly with the bat
Sri Lanka have outbatted Bangladesh in the day 2 of Chattogram test. Their batters kept their domination going on ruthlessly and have posted 531 runs before Bangladesh lost one wic
Bangladesh want to bat better in Chattogram than Sylhet
Bangladesh are having a roughtime at the end of the first day of the Chattogram Test. At the end of thefirst day, Sri Lanka had made 314 runs and lost 4 wickets. Throughout the day