Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born30th Sep, 1998
Age25 years, 10 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches175616936
Innings175496255
Not Out010565
Runs6112776110018613129
High Score61574199110200
Average61.0021.1615.2025.0033.2362.58
Strike Rate44.5259.34122.58122.4977.9960.63
100S0000110
50S11061417
6S013222726
4S786105143344
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 175616936
Innings 054415734
overs 025895354.4217.5
Runs 0151707461870889
wickets 020156026
bestinning 1/323/255/334/43
bestmatch 1/323/255/335/101
Average 75.5049.7331.1634.19
econ 6.048.757.855.274.08
Strike Rate 75.038.035.450.2
4W 000001
5W 000010
10w 000000
News related "Kamindu Mendis"
thumb

Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking

The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t

thumb

Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers

The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca

thumb

Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024

Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank

thumb

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced

The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n

thumb

"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

"Latest ICC World Test Championship Points and Rankings Update: BAN vs SL 2nd Test Impact on WTC Table

The World Test Championship standings were updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With their convincing win

thumb

Sri Lanka complete the whitewash job despite a late heroic from Mehidy Miraz

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap

thumb

Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno

thumb

Why Sri Lanka choose not to enforce follow-on

In response to Sri Lanka's 531runs in the Chattogram Test, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 178 runs.Despite this, the Lankans went into bat again without sending Bangladesh tof

thumb

Sri Lanka pile mountain as Bangladesh reply strongly with the bat

Sri Lanka have outbatted Bangladesh in the day 2 of Chattogram test. Their batters kept their domination going on ruthlessly and have posted 531 runs before Bangladesh lost one wic

thumb

Bangladesh want to bat better in Chattogram than Sylhet

Bangladesh are having a roughtime at the end of the first day of the Chattogram Test. At the end of thefirst day, Sri Lanka had made 314 runs and lost 4 wickets. Throughout the day

