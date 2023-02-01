
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shafiqul Islam Career, Biography & More

Shafiqul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches303217
Innings71321
Not Out285
Runs162376
High Score6823
Average3.204.604.75
Strike Rate145.4550.0026.95
100S000
50S000
6S120
4S2012
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 303217
Innings 293129
overs 93.5207.1373.2
Runs 72911731225
wickets 344137
bestinning 4/363/295/35
bestmatch 4/363/297/93
Average 21.4428.6033.10
econ 7.765.663.28
Strike Rate 16.530.360.5
4W 101
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Shafiqul Islam"
thumb

Johnson Charles' century helps Comilla chase down 211-run target

The Sylhet phase ended with agreat match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victoriansdefeated Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in a high-scoring match full of excit

thumb

Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone

Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S

thumb

Miraz fifer gives BCB South Zone win in low-scoring match

Bowlers have dominated the firstmatch of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) on Sunday (November 20) inSavar. After Mohammad Saifuddin’s 5-wicket haul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz a

thumb

Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP

thumb

Prime Bank maintain top spot

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix

thumb

Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal

Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b

thumb

The three Alis guide Dhaka to second win

Beximco Dhaka have won their second match on the trot as they beat Minister Group Rajshahi by 25 runs in Friday's evening clash in Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Mirpur.Rajshahi have taken

thumb

Dhaka claim first win in low-scorer

Beximco Dhaka have won their first match in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in a low-scoring encounter at Shere Bangla Nation

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.