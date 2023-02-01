Shafiqul Islam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|32
|17
|Innings
|7
|13
|21
|Not Out
|2
|8
|5
|Runs
|16
|23
|76
|High Score
|6
|8
|23
|Average
|3.20
|4.60
|4.75
|Strike Rate
|145.45
|50.00
|26.95
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|2
|0
|4S
|2
|0
|12
|Matches
|30
|32
|17
|Innings
|29
|31
|29
|overs
|93.5
|207.1
|373.2
|Runs
|729
|1173
|1225
|wickets
|34
|41
|37
|bestinning
|4/36
|3/29
|5/35
|bestmatch
|4/36
|3/29
|7/93
|Average
|21.44
|28.60
|33.10
|econ
|7.76
|5.66
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|16.5
|30.3
|60.5
|4W
|1
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shafiqul Islam"
Johnson Charles' century helps Comilla chase down 211-run target
The Sylhet phase ended with agreat match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victoriansdefeated Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in a high-scoring match full of excit
Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone
Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S
Miraz fifer gives BCB South Zone win in low-scoring match
Bowlers have dominated the firstmatch of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) on Sunday (November 20) inSavar. After Mohammad Saifuddin’s 5-wicket haul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz a
Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP
Prime Bank maintain top spot
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix
Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal
Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b
The three Alis guide Dhaka to second win
Beximco Dhaka have won their second match on the trot as they beat Minister Group Rajshahi by 25 runs in Friday's evening clash in Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Mirpur.Rajshahi have taken
Dhaka claim first win in low-scorer
Beximco Dhaka have won their first match in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in a low-scoring encounter at Shere Bangla Nation