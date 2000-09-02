
Shamim Hossain Patwari
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 11 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31769504
Innings31357446
Not Out02960
Runs322451020109313
High Score1651711084
Average10.6622.2721.2528.762.16
Strike Rate82.05119.51132.1283.6937.14
100S00010
50S01460
6S2647280
4S02683951
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31769504
Innings 0215341
overs 0228.2168.41
Runs 0112047822
wickets 008170
bestinning 2/173/25
bestmatch 2/173/25
Average 25.5046.00
econ 5.507.204.632.00
Strike Rate 21.259.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Shamim Hossain Patwari"
