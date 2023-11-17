
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Athar Ali Khan

Athar Ali Khan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born10th Feb, 1962
Age62 years, 6 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIList A1st Class
Matches19293
Innings19296
Not Out110
Runs53270848
High Score828223
Average29.5525.288.00
Strike Rate56.29
100S000
50S340
6S000
4S000
OverviewODIList A1st Class
Matches 19293
Innings 1500
overs 7011043
Runs 365541109
wickets 691
bestinning 2/332/331/38
bestmatch 2/332/33
Average 60.8360.11109.00
econ 5.214.912.53
Strike Rate 70.0073.30258.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Athar Ali Khan"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing

The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in

thumb

4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series

The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Asian commentators for Asia Cup

The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m

thumb

Roshan Abeysinghe and HD Ackerman invited for Test commentary in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe andSouth Africa's HD Ackerman are the part of the commentary team for the two Testmatches in Bangladesh. According to the sources inBangladesh Cricket

thumb

Full list of commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The seventh edition of the ICCT20 World Cup is set to begin today (October 17). The International CricketCouncil (ICC), the governing body of world cricket, has released a commenta

thumb

Athar wants to see Bangladesh win World Cup in next five years

Popular commentator and formerBangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan wants to see Bangladesh win the World Cupin the next five years. He also sees the possibility of Bangladesh doing

thumb

Mustafizur can play for another 5 to 10 years: Athar

Popular Bangladeshi commentatorand former cricketer Athar Ali Khan thinks that Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman will be able to play another 10 years if he manages the stress and

thumb

Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean commentators land in Bangladesh

Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and th

thumb

LCT 10.10 to start on February 18, final slated for February 21

There will be great reunion among the former cricketers of Bangladesh in the ongoing month. Bangladesh cricket is all ready to organize ‘Legends Champions Trophy 10.10 (LCT 10.10)’

thumb

No former cricketers in Athar Ali's best Bangladesh XI

Athar Ali Khan, a well-known cricket commentator, popularly known as ‘Voice of Bangladesh’ came as a special guest on Bdcrictime on Friday (June 19). At one point in the live chat,

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.