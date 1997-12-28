Ihsanullah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Dec, 1997
|Age
|26 years, 7 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|16
|1
|35
|56
|15
|Innings
|6
|16
|1
|34
|55
|25
|Not Out
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Runs
|110
|307
|20
|782
|1695
|1179
|High Score
|65
|57
|20
|54
|125
|248
|Average
|22.00
|21.92
|20.00
|24.43
|33.90
|53.59
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|69.77
|142.85
|124.72
|76.11
|64.78
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50S
|1
|3
|0
|2
|13
|6
|6S
|2
|6
|0
|33
|27
|23
|4S
|13
|38
|4
|76
|189
|141
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|16
|1
|35
|56
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
