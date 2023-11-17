
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dillon Heyliger Career, Biography & More

Dillon Heyliger
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born21st Oct, 1989
Age34 years, 10 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches2303028
Innings2171720
Not Out012125
Runs7240240178
High Score5303029
Average3.5048.0048.0011.86
Strike Rate87.50172.66172.6694.68
100S0000
50S0000
6S017179
4S1151512
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 2303028
Innings 2303027
overs 1397.497.4162.5
Runs 45686686793
wickets 1353530
bestinning 1/345/165/165/34
bestmatch 1/345/165/165/34
Average 45.0019.6019.6026.43
econ 3.467.027.024.87
Strike Rate 78.016.716.732.5
4W 0221
5W 0111
10w 0000
News related "Dillon Heyliger"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Pubudu Dassanayake takes up coaching role in Canada

Sri Lanka's former cricketerPubudu Dassanayake returns to Canada to take up the fresh coaching role. In December last year, the formerwicket-keeper and batter took up the assignmen

thumb

ICC suspends Canada U-19 bowler for illegal bowling action

Canadian spinner Raqib Shamsudeen has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after his bowling action was found to be illegal by the event panel

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Super four match 6, Asia Cup 2018

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one victory each in this round. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals to face India on September 28.The two teams haven't faced eac

thumb

Live: India vs Afghanistan, Super Four Match 5, Asia Cup 2018

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the The 14th edition of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. The tournament is moving towards to its end with only three games

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.