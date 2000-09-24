Neil Rock
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|24th Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|19
|54
|44
|8
|Innings
|2
|12
|43
|37
|10
|Not Out
|0
|1
|10
|6
|2
|Runs
|7
|110
|670
|927
|209
|High Score
|5
|36
|79
|102
|85
|Average
|3.50
|10.00
|20.30
|29.90
|26.12
|Strike Rate
|30.43
|112.24
|137.29
|101.98
|42.13
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|6S
|0
|2
|33
|33
|0
|4S
|0
|9
|50
|82
|27
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|19
|54
|44
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Neil Rock"
Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad
Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti