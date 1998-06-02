Harishankar Reddy
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Jun, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|21
|15
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not Out
|5
|5
|Runs
|22
|51
|High Score
|16
|20
|Average
|7.33
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|122.22
|141.66
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|4
|4S
|2
|5
