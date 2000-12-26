
Arshad Iqbal

NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born26th Dec, 2000
Age23 years, 7 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1582215
Innings1131319
Not Out0643
Runs02434162
High Score011762
Average0.003.423.7710.12
Strike Rate0.0066.6639.0836.98
100S0000
50S0001
6S0102
4S01320
Matches 1582215
Innings 1582229
overs 4202164.1456.5
Runs 1616769291546
wickets 1613251
bestinning 1/163/165/374/31
bestmatch 1/163/165/376/147
Average 16.0027.4729.0330.31
econ 4.008.295.653.38
Strike Rate 24.019.830.753.7
4W 0013
5W 0010
10w 0000
News related "Arshad Iqbal"
thumb

Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis

thumb

Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges

