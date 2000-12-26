Arshad Iqbal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|26th Dec, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|22
|15
|Innings
|1
|13
|13
|19
|Not Out
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Runs
|0
|24
|34
|162
|High Score
|0
|11
|7
|62
|Average
|0.00
|3.42
|3.77
|10.12
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|66.66
|39.08
|36.98
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4S
|0
|1
|3
|20
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|22
|15
|Innings
|1
|58
|22
|29
|overs
|4
|202
|164.1
|456.5
|Runs
|16
|1676
|929
|1546
|wickets
|1
|61
|32
|51
|bestinning
|1/16
|3/16
|5/37
|4/31
|bestmatch
|1/16
|3/16
|5/37
|6/147
|Average
|16.00
|27.47
|29.03
|30.31
|econ
|4.00
|8.29
|5.65
|3.38
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|19.8
|30.7
|53.7
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Arshad Iqbal"
Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis
Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry
Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges