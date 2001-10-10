
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rohail Nazir

Rohail Nazir
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born10th Oct, 2001
Age22 years, 10 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1584133
Innings1453944
Not Out0824
Runs1361013171373
High Score1356113149
Average13.0016.4835.5934.32
Strike Rate162.50116.8588.8051.13
100S0023
50S0189
6S2163111
4S065110171
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1584133
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Rohail Nazir"
thumb

Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens Darwin series on Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir to captain the Pakistan Shaheens for the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, organized by Northern Te

thumb

Shafiq, Malik, Amir dropped for New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 35-man squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. From this squad, the national men’s and Shaheens squads will be selected.Uncapped A

thumb

Video: Bishnoi gets annoyed at wrong batsman getting out

Cricket is a game that demands high-level concentration during the passage of play. When two batsmen play, there should be a good understanding between the striker and non-striker

thumb

Pakistan stun Bangladesh to get trophy in Emerging Asia Cup Final

Despite being very close, the title has not won by the Bangladesh Emerging Team. In the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, the hosts lost by 77 runs against Pakistan.Pa

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.