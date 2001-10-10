Rohail Nazir
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|10th Oct, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|41
|33
|Innings
|1
|45
|39
|44
|Not Out
|0
|8
|2
|4
|Runs
|13
|610
|1317
|1373
|High Score
|13
|56
|113
|149
|Average
|13.00
|16.48
|35.59
|34.32
|Strike Rate
|162.50
|116.85
|88.80
|51.13
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50S
|0
|1
|8
|9
|6S
|2
|16
|31
|11
|4S
|0
|65
|110
|171
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|41
|33
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
