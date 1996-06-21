Riley Meredith Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|21st Jun, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 1 month20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|5
|82
|31
|26
|Innings
|1
|0
|15
|15
|35
|Not Out
|1
|0
|8
|10
|22
|Runs
|0
|0
|30
|50
|163
|High Score
|0
|0
|10
|16
|24
|Average
|4.28
|10.00
|12.53
|Strike Rate
|96.77
|55.55
|33.95
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4S
|0
|0
|3
|4
|21
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|5
|82
|31
|26
|Innings
|1
|5
|82
|31
|43
|overs
|5
|18.5
|300.3
|271.1
|693.3
|Runs
|36
|188
|2548
|1408
|2519
|wickets
|0
|8
|107
|44
|73
|bestinning
|3/48
|4/21
|5/26
|5/96
|bestmatch
|3/48
|4/21
|5/26
|5/96
|Average
|23.50
|23.81
|32.00
|34.50
|econ
|7.20
|9.98
|8.47
|5.19
|3.63
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|16.8
|36.9
|57.0
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
