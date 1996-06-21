
  Riley Meredith Career, Records, Biography & More

Riley Meredith Career, Records, Biography & More

Riley Meredith
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born21st Jun, 1996
Age28 years, 1 month20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches15823126
Innings10151535
Not Out1081022
Runs003050163
High Score00101624
Average4.2810.0012.53
Strike Rate96.7755.5533.95
100S00000
50S00000
6S00012
4S003421
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 15823126
Innings 15823143
overs 518.5300.3271.1693.3
Runs 36188254814082519
wickets 081074473
bestinning 3/484/215/265/96
bestmatch 3/484/215/265/96
Average 23.5023.8132.0034.50
econ 7.209.988.475.193.63
Strike Rate 14.116.836.957.0
4W 00113
5W 00012
10w 00000
News related "Riley Meredith"
thumb

Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock

The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Riley Meredith as replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

In the latest development, Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have now signed Riley Meredith as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson.Riley MeredithAustralian pac

thumb

Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League

Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj

thumb

Meredith replaces Starc in main squad for last ODI against England

Pacer Riley Meredith has beenadded to Australia's team for Tuesday's last ODI match against England inMelbourne as Mitchell Starc remains in Sydney to recover ahead of next week'sf

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Mumbai Indians register first win in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have registeredtheir first win in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beatingthe in form team Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30). Earlier, Rohit

thumb

The Damien Martyn Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Damien Martyn was born on October 21, 1971 in Darwin, Northern Territory. Damien Martyn made his Test debut for the Australia national cricket team in 1992.Damien Martyn is a crick

thumb

The Mark Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mark Edward Waugh AM (born 2 June 1965) is an Australian former cricketer who represented Australia in Test matches from early 1991 to late 2002 and made his One Day International

thumb

The Steve Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Steve Waugh, former Australian cricketer and captain, was born on 2 July 1965 in Canterbury, Sydney. He was a middle-order hitter, batting with his right hand and regularly playing

thumb

The Dean Jones Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Dean Mervyn Jones (24 March 1961 – 24 September 2020) was an Australian cricketer, coach and commentator who played Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia.He had an

thumb

The Michael Neser Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Michael Gertges Neserwas born on March 29, 1990 in Pretoria. He is a bowling all-rounder who hits right-handed and is a medium-paced right-arm bowler.In domestic cricket, he repres

Latest News

app-banner

