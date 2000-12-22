
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Charlie Dean Career, Biography & More

Charlotte Dean
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Dec, 2000
Age23 years, 9 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches12515
Innings2175
Not Out052
Runs1219562
High Score94734
Average6.0016.2520.66
Strike Rate26.6668.42110.71
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S0156
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches 12515
Innings 22514
overs 1919544
Runs 69847307
wickets 24818
bestinning 2/245/314/19
bestmatch 2/695/314/19
Average 34.5017.6417.05
econ 3.634.346.97
Strike Rate 57.024.314.6
4W 041
5W 010
10w 000
News related "Charlotte Dean"
thumb

Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI

Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc

thumb

ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach

Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me

thumb

England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket

Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of

thumb

England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes

The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic

thumb

ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for December

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has shortlisted three players for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December.One of the three cricketers is Pakistan captain Babar Azam.B

thumb

ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee

thumb

ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin

thumb

Stokes-Bhogle involve in a Twitter war regarding Mankad

Mankad is probably the mosttalked about topic in the current cricket world. There is fiercediscussion-criticism, counter-arguments, absolutely everything.The main incident started

thumb

Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off

thumb

I’ll just stay in my crease from now on: Charlie Dean after the Mankad incident

England women cricketer CharlieDean has finally opened up about the incident of Mankading by sharing anInstagram post in which she stated that she would think carefully beforeleavi

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.