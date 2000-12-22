Charlie Dean Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|22nd Dec, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|25
|15
|Innings
|2
|17
|5
|Not Out
|0
|5
|2
|Runs
|12
|195
|62
|High Score
|9
|47
|34
|Average
|6.00
|16.25
|20.66
|Strike Rate
|26.66
|68.42
|110.71
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|15
|6
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|25
|15
|Innings
|2
|25
|14
|overs
|19
|195
|44
|Runs
|69
|847
|307
|wickets
|2
|48
|18
|bestinning
|2/24
|5/31
|4/19
|bestmatch
|2/69
|5/31
|4/19
|Average
|34.50
|17.64
|17.05
|econ
|3.63
|4.34
|6.97
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|24.3
|14.6
|4W
|0
|4
|1
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Charlotte Dean"
Coach Jon Lewis reveals how England Women's Team utilise AI technology to select starting XI
Is AI going to endanger our jobsor the way we live our lives? Even if the answer is still up for debate,artificial intelligence is already assisting the cricket team in winningmatc
ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach
Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me
England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket
Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of
England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes
The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic
ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for December
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has shortlisted three players for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December.One of the three cricketers is Pakistan captain Babar Azam.B
ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee
ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin
Stokes-Bhogle involve in a Twitter war regarding Mankad
Mankad is probably the mosttalked about topic in the current cricket world. There is fiercediscussion-criticism, counter-arguments, absolutely everything.The main incident started
Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off
I’ll just stay in my crease from now on: Charlie Dean after the Mankad incident
England women cricketer CharlieDean has finally opened up about the incident of Mankading by sharing anInstagram post in which she stated that she would think carefully beforeleavi