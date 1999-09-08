
  Shubman Gill Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Shubman Gill
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born8th Sep, 1999
Age24 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1834111238945
Innings3334111208777
Not Out36118128
Runs9661813304377140033508
High Score128208126129208268
Average32.2064.7530.4036.9753.3750.84
Strike Rate58.97102.60146.85135.9894.0769.16
100S25151110
50S491221916
6S1336161227547
4S11220724365430419
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1834111238945
Innings 100015
overs 1.1000110.1
Runs 1000444
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 0.854.004.32
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shubman Gill"
thumb

Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain

Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand

thumb

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision

Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident

thumb

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill slams GT batters after their defeat to LSG

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was not a happy man after the team succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the match 21 of IPL 2024 atBharat Ratna Shri At

thumb

Some people have seasons, this player has years: Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

After his impressive IPL 2024knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 4, former India opener Aakash Chopralauded Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill. After being assigned to

thumb

Shashank Singh pulls off a heist for Punjab Kings against Gujrat Titans

Punjab Kings beat Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Thursday (4th April) in a nail-biting finish. Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 61* off 29 balls was the highlight behind their victory

thumb

Rishabh Pant fined for slow over rate

India's star wk-batter and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for slow over rate. It happened in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings where his side beat CSK by

thumb

Shubman Gill fined for slow-over rate

Indian prodigy Shubman Gill started his captaincy career with a bang as his side thumped Mumbai Indians by 6 runs to kick off the season. But he saw the different side of the coin

thumb

WATCH: When Virat Kohli celebrated Holi with Rohit Sharma and sang 'calm down'

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is currently busy prepping for the next game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which is slated to be held today night at M C

thumb

"It's all about holding your nerves" - Shubman Gill elated after registering first win as GT captain

There was relentless pressure straightaway on Shubman Gill's shoulders who had his task cut out when he was appointed the new captain of Gujarat Titans. The development came after

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match

India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu

Latest News

app-banner

