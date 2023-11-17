
Mohammed Azharuddeen

Mohammed Azharuddeen
NationalityIndia
Role
Born22nd Mar, 1994
Age30 years, 4 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches393622
Innings363437
Not Out350
Runs741692959
High Score13773112
Average22.4523.8625.91
Strike Rate134.2398.8563.76
100S101
50S255
6S351815
4S5969121
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 393622
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
