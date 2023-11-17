Mohammed Azharuddeen
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|22nd Mar, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|36
|22
|Innings
|36
|34
|37
|Not Out
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|741
|692
|959
|High Score
|137
|73
|112
|Average
|22.45
|23.86
|25.91
|Strike Rate
|134.23
|98.85
|63.76
|100S
|1
|0
|1
|50S
|2
|5
|5
|6S
|35
|18
|15
|4S
|59
|69
|121
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|39
|36
|22
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mohammed Azharuddeen"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Sehwag suggests new opening pair for RCB
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has suggested that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli should come back to his natural position at No. 3 and give Mohammed Az
Mike Hesson names 3 RCB uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson had earlier confirmed that captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will open the innings for the upcoming
Watch: RCB's new recruit Azharuddeen effects an awesome run-out in Kerala T20
Royal Challengers Bangalore's new signing Mohammed Azharuddeen hogged the limelight for his fantastic contribution in a local T20 tournament in Kerala. The wicketkeeper-batsman mad
Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore
Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name
New Azhar's wish-list includes playing World Cup in 2023
Playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring four hundreds in one Ranji Trophy season, owning a house, buying a Benz car and participating in the 2023 World Cup.These are th
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit
Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki
Watch: Kerala's Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century against Mumbai
Kerala have provided a scintillating start in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. They kick-started the venture with a 6-wicket win over Puducherry. They channelised their agg
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio