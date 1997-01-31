Ruturaj Gaikwad Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|31st Jan, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 6 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|9
|106
|73
|28
|Innings
|2
|8
|103
|72
|47
|Not Out
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|Runs
|27
|135
|3426
|4042
|1941
|High Score
|19
|57
|114
|220
|195
|Average
|13.50
|16.87
|36.06
|60.32
|42.19
|Strike Rate
|48.21
|123.85
|136.11
|100.89
|56.37
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|15
|6
|50S
|0
|1
|24
|16
|9
|6S
|0
|5
|131
|119
|26
|4S
|2
|13
|319
|388
|238
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|9
|106
|73
|28
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.84
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
