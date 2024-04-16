
  • Mitchell Starc Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Mitchell Starc
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born30th Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8211058121141133
Innings11862194178172
Not Out26239203144
Runs1980483942066512852
High Score995214295299
Average21.5212.389.409.8013.8522.28
Strike Rate62.7585.33101.0794.9384.0061.21
100S000000
50S10100113
6S4613221760
4S1973541549296
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8211058121141133
Innings 15611058120141244
overs 2707946219445.31227.24090.4
Runs 9193483916733322617713688
wickets 33321973170295509
bestinning 6/506/284/204/156/258/73
bestmatch 11/946/284/204/156/2511/94
Average 27.6022.0922.9119.5420.9326.89
econ 3.395.117.637.455.033.34
Strike Rate 48.725.918.015.724.948.2
4W 1812121627
5W 149001221
10w 200004
News related "Mitchell Starc"
thumb

Harshit Rana is trusted more than Starc: Aakash Chopra

In preparation for their 2024Indian Premier League match against the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra haspointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have more faith in deathbow

thumb

Starc welcomes the two-bouncer rule

Finally, Mitchell Starc appeared in his true form in IPL. Starc took three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. His team Kolkata Knight Riders also got a big win in the match.Star

thumb

Starc, Salt shine as KKR crash LSG on 'Bengali New Year'

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets on Sunday (14th April) at the Eden Gardens. Mitchell Starc's excellent spell of 3 wickets and then Phil Salt's onslaugh

thumb

Gautam Gambhir not worried about Starc's lacklustre outing in this season of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed the under-fire pace ace Mitchell Starc and stated that the Aussie pacer's recent struggles don't define

thumb

Mustafiz to get more wickets than Starc, believe fans

After missing out a match, Mustafizur Rahman was back in the eleven for CSK. The cutter master bowled fantastically against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also picked up two crucial wic

thumb

Personal performance aside, Starc is happy with the team's success

Kolkata Knight Riders are winning in IPL. Shreyas Iyer's team is at the top of the points table after winning three consecutive matches. Although his own performance is not good, K

thumb

"Nice to have them in the pocket" - Mitchell Starc after picking up the wickets of his fellow Australian mates

Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

thumb

A Sunil Narine onslaught demolishes Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries and Angkrish Raghuvan

thumb

Once Starc starts getting that inswing, he will be a bowler to watch out for: Pathan

Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan discussed how Mitchell Starc might regain his peak form for the 2024Indian Premier League (IPL).Mitchell Starc was bought byKolkata Knight Ride

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli plays masterful flick shot against 24.75cr Mitchell Starc in RCB vs KKR game

Virat Kohli entertained his fans with his master-class innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29th March, Friday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter

thumb

Starc's price tag is what puts him under pressure: Clarke

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc isthe most pricey cricket player in IPL history this year. After eight years,Starc came back to the IPL. Michael Clarke, a former Australian star, be

thumb

"Going to be weird seeing him in the other dugout" - Cummins on Starc

Mitchell Starc will feature the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 8 years. Also Pat Cummins is back after missing the last season citing jam packed international s

