Brad Haddin Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Brad Haddin
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born23rd Oct, 1977
Age46 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches661263497235184
Innings1121152991221300
Not Out13166132439
Runs32663122402174765039932
High Score1691104776138169
Average32.9831.5317.4722.3933.0138.05
Strike Rate58.4584.24114.52126.22
100S4200917
50S18160103556
6S5471136700
4S3632963014400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 661263497235184
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Brad Haddin"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Brad Haddin opens up on comparisons between Kohli and Rohit's captaincy styles

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin made the headlines after he shed light on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles. Virat Kohli served as the Ind

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

thumb

PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

