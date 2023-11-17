
Mark Waugh Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mark Waugh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Jun, 1965
Age59 years, 2 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches128244434368
Innings209236417591
Not Out17204275
Runs802985001466326855
High Score153173173229
Average41.8139.3539.1052.04
Strike Rate52.2776.90
100S20182781
50S475085133
6S415700
4S84465100
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 128244434368
Innings 12812000
overs 808.5614.31155.52634.4
Runs 2429293857868525
wickets 5985173208
bestinning 5/405/245/246/68
bestmatch 5/735/245/24
Average 41.1634.5633.4440.98
econ 3.004.785.003.23
Strike Rate 82.2043.3040.0076.0
4W 1120
5W 1113
10w 0000
News related "Mark Waugh"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

One specialist spinner in the 15 looks problematic: Steve Waugh

After the defeat that theAustralian cricket team suffered at the hands of India in Chennai on October 8,former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has expressed some worry over the spi

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Australia legends believe Tim David needs to playing XI in T20 World Cup

Australian cricketing legends Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh believe Tim David must appear for the Aussies at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup and expect two veterans to be the

thumb

The Mark Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mark Edward Waugh AM (born 2 June 1965) is an Australian former cricketer who represented Australia in Test matches from early 1991 to late 2002 and made his One Day International

thumb

Bangladesh's batting was third class: Mark Waugh

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh is very frustrated to see Bangladesh's batting against Australia. He also rated the batting of Bangladesh as third class.Bangladesh's battin

thumb

Warner takes a swipe at Maxwell's IPL contract

Glenn Maxwell hogged the limelight in the recently-concluded mini IPL auction in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bangalore recruited the Australian all-rounder's services for INR 14.25

thumb

Five former cricketers who got fitting replies with India's Test series win

Rahane and his men clinched a memorable Test series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India won the Gabba Test by three wickets and conquered the four-match series 2-1. Wit

thumb

Mark Waugh predicts the winner of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Team India locked horns with Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy series with the hope of channelising the aggression in the best way possible. However, as it turned out, the visito

thumb

Simon Taufel replies to question regarding his favourite batsman and bowler

Simon Taufel was an umpire of top quality during his umpiring career. At a time when there was a lack of technology, Taufel gave several correct decisions than any other umpire on

thumb

I don't want anyone to call me Sachin of Pakistan - Abid Ali

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali is a devout fan of India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. He regularly watches his video footage.This opener followed Sachin in the post in every steps.

thumb

Mccullum responds to a recent comment of Vaughan

Former New Zealand batsman Brendon Mccullum gave some reply to the recent comment made by former England cricketer Michael Vaughan regarding playing against Australia in Australia.

