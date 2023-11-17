Mark Taylor Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|27th Oct, 1964
|Age
|59 years, 9 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|104
|113
|178
|253
|Innings
|186
|110
|175
|435
|Not Out
|13
|1
|2
|20
|Runs
|7525
|3514
|5463
|17415
|High Score
|334
|105
|105
|334
|Average
|43.49
|32.23
|31.57
|41.96
|Strike Rate
|41.48
|59.47
|100S
|19
|1
|1
|41
|50S
|40
|28
|47
|97
|6S
|9
|7
|0
|0
|4S
|727
|273
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|104
|113
|178
|253
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|7
|0
|3
|25
|Runs
|26
|0
|7
|77
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/11
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/11
|Average
|26.00
|38.50
|econ
|3.71
|2.33
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|75.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mark Taylor"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mark Taylor suggests Australian selectors not to include Green in T20 World Cup squad
Mark Taylor has advised theAustralian selectors not to pick Cameron Green in the T20 World squad, despitethe outstanding performance against India in the most recent T20Iseries.Gre
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Mark Taylor backs Root to surpass Sachin's record of most runs in Tests
Joe Root turned out to be England's saviour as he superbly steered his team to a sensational win over New Zealand national cricket team in the first Test match at the Lord's cricke
Australian physio retains 25-years old friendships with Sri Lankan team
Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members."There is a strong bond
Clarke appointed officer in Order of Australia, thought it was April fool's joke
Besides the name of Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Michael Clarke's name has been also added. Like his predecessors, Clarke has won the Order of Australia (
Former Australian skipper thinks IPL may happen postponing World Cup
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor feels eventually this year’s ICC T20 World Cup would be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the postponement will be opening
Steve Smith will lead Australia again: Mark Taylor
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons that it is time for Steve Smith to switch next gear as he backed him to lead Australia again after his flamboyant Ashes exploits. Mark
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Starc not an automatic choice for Ashes, says Mark Taylor
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor makes a huge statement on out of form pacer Mitchell Starc as he reckons that the pacer would struggle to make it to the playing XI for the upc
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Mark Taylor resigns from his position of Director of CA
Mark Taylor, former captain of Australia and current Director of Cricket Australia has given his resignation on Monday.He said he has lost all of his energy and cannot give anythin