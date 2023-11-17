
  Mark Taylor Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mark Taylor Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mark Taylor
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born27th Oct, 1964
Age59 years, 9 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches104113178253
Innings186110175435
Not Out131220
Runs75253514546317415
High Score334105105334
Average43.4932.2331.5741.96
Strike Rate41.4859.47
100S191141
50S40284797
6S9700
4S72727300
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 104113178253
Innings 2000
overs 70325
Runs 260777
wickets 1002
bestinning 1/111/4
bestmatch 1/11
Average 26.0038.50
econ 3.712.333.08
Strike Rate 42.075.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Mark Taylor"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mark Taylor suggests Australian selectors not to include Green in T20 World Cup squad

Mark Taylor has advised theAustralian selectors not to pick Cameron Green in the T20 World squad, despitethe outstanding performance against India in the most recent T20Iseries.Gre

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Mark Taylor backs Root to surpass Sachin's record of most runs in Tests

Joe Root turned out to be England's saviour as he superbly steered his team to a sensational win over New Zealand national cricket team in the first Test match at the Lord's cricke

thumb

Australian physio retains 25-years old friendships with Sri Lankan team

Australia's Alex Kountouris, who was a physio of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team has retained the 25-years old friendships with the team members."There is a strong bond

thumb

Clarke appointed officer in Order of Australia, thought it was April fool's joke

Besides the name of Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Michael Clarke's name has been also added. Like his predecessors, Clarke has won the Order of Australia (

thumb

Former Australian skipper thinks IPL may happen postponing World Cup

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor feels eventually this year’s ICC T20 World Cup would be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the postponement will be opening

thumb

Steve Smith will lead Australia again: Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons that it is time for Steve Smith to switch next gear as he backed him to lead Australia again after his flamboyant Ashes exploits. Mark

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Starc not an automatic choice for Ashes, says Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor makes a huge statement on out of form pacer Mitchell Starc as he reckons that the pacer would struggle to make it to the playing XI for the upc

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Mark Taylor resigns from his position of Director of CA

Mark Taylor, former captain of Australia and current Director of Cricket Australia has given his resignation on Monday.He said he has lost all of his energy and cannot give anythin

Latest News

