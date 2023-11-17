Nic Maddinson Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Dec, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|6
|139
|99
|117
|Innings
|4
|4
|130
|94
|203
|Not Out
|0
|0
|11
|3
|14
|Runs
|27
|45
|2450
|2954
|7204
|High Score
|22
|34
|87
|137
|224
|Average
|6.75
|11.25
|20.58
|32.46
|38.11
|Strike Rate
|34.61
|128.57
|124.30
|87.68
|62.06
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|50S
|0
|0
|12
|15
|35
|6S
|0
|1
|101
|81
|132
|4S
|3
|6
|225
|298
|843
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|6
|139
|99
|117
|Innings
|2
|0
|20
|31
|32
|overs
|6
|0
|34
|94
|107.4
|Runs
|27
|0
|250
|514
|449
|wickets
|0
|0
|13
|8
|8
|bestinning
|3/20
|4/29
|2/10
|bestmatch
|3/20
|4/29
|2/10
|Average
|19.23
|64.25
|56.12
|econ
|4.50
|7.35
|5.46
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|15.6
|70.5
|80.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
