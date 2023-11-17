
Nic Maddinson Career, Biography & More

Nic Maddinson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born21st Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3613999117
Innings4413094203
Not Out0011314
Runs2745245029547204
High Score223487137224
Average6.7511.2520.5832.4638.11
Strike Rate34.61128.57124.3087.6862.06
100S000615
50S00121535
6S0110181132
4S36225298843
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3613999117
Innings 20203132
overs 603494107.4
Runs 270250514449
wickets 001388
bestinning 3/204/292/10
bestmatch 3/204/292/10
Average 19.2364.2556.12
econ 4.507.355.464.17
Strike Rate 15.670.580.7
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Nic Maddinson"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Durham handed 10 points penalty for Nic Maddinson's oversized bat

Tournaments like countychampionships are fiercely competitive. Teams sweat to collect 10 points.However, due to the offense of one batter, Durham have been deducted 10 pointsat onc

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Nic Maddinson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Nicolas James Maddinson (born 21 December 1991) is an Australian cricketer. He is a left-handed opening batsman who has represented Australia in both Test matches and Twenty20 Inte

thumb

Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday. He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave C

thumb

Another Australian cricketer takes break due to poor mental health

All-rounder Sophie Molineux, who belongs to Australia's women's team, has become the latest cricketer from the country to take a break from the game on ground of poor mental health

thumb

We are informing every day about our health - Steve Smith

Steve Smith is pleased to see that cricketers ' mental health is in the spotlight after some of his compatriots have taken breaks to address their problems. He also feels that this

thumb

Maddinson withdraws from Australia A team due to mental health issues

Australia batsman Nic Maddinson has withdrawn from the Australia A match against Pakistan in Perth refering to mental health concerns, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.In an

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

