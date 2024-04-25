Kuldeep Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Wrist Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|88
|32
|142
|103
|35
|Innings
|9
|31
|7
|45
|42
|45
|Not Out
|0
|17
|3
|29
|20
|5
|Runs
|94
|164
|46
|232
|224
|914
|High Score
|40
|19
|23
|23
|25
|117
|Average
|10.44
|11.71
|11.50
|14.50
|10.18
|22.85
|Strike Rate
|31.43
|59.42
|77.96
|82.26
|57.14
|41.84
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|4S
|11
|13
|2
|17
|16
|114
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|88
|32
|142
|103
|35
|Innings
|14
|85
|31
|139
|100
|58
|overs
|213.1
|752.1
|114.3
|498.1
|869.1
|1111.4
|Runs
|733
|3846
|758
|3685
|4375
|3989
|wickets
|34
|150
|52
|167
|173
|134
|bestinning
|5/40
|6/25
|5/24
|5/17
|6/25
|6/79
|bestmatch
|8/113
|6/25
|5/24
|5/17
|6/25
|9/120
|Average
|21.55
|25.64
|14.57
|22.06
|25.28
|29.76
|econ
|3.43
|5.11
|6.62
|7.39
|5.03
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|37.6
|30.0
|13.2
|17.8
|30.1
|49.7
|4W
|2
|7
|1
|5
|8
|8
|5W
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kuldeep Yadav"
'Champion' Kuldeep Yadav is a sure bet to play in the T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar applaudedKuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against Gujarat Titans. Theex-Indian cricketer expressed his belief that Kuldeep is currently performingat h
Each and every day I feel better: Pant
Captain and player of the match Rishabh Pant spoke after the victory against Gujarat Titans. Delhi moved to the 6th place after beating Gujarat by 4 runs.Pant said, "We have seen N
Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on debut as Delhi bury down Lucknow's home domination
Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm
I had to be tough with him: Karthik reveals his bitter relationship with Kuldeep
Indian wicket-keeper batterDinesh Karthik has spoken out about his strained friendship with Kuldeep Yadav,whom he played with in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Kolkata Kn
Kuldeep Yadav suggested rest following groin pain
Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out ofthe previous two IPL 2024 matches for the Delhi Capitals due to an abdominalailment. As a precautionary measure, ESPNcricinfo has learned that Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav sheds light on his bowling performance after MS Dhoni's retirement
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that his bowling performance hasn't been great after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. Despite the fact that he p
James Anderson strongly denies the claims of his playing for personal milestones
James Anderson, the ice ace pacer from England has recently become the first pacer and third bowler to have 700 test wickets. And he said today he doesn’t play for personal milesto
Magical Kuldeep's fifer gives India flying start in the first day of Dharamsala test
India are on the driver's seat after day 1 in Dharamsala test. They bundled England all out for 218, with Kuldeep Yadav's magical fifer. And then they came out to race through 135,
Ashwin, Kuldeep spin a web to propel India to the drivers test of Ranchi test
India on top after day 3 in Ranchi test. Dhruv Jurel's majestic 90 off just 147 deliveries and a fifer from India’s ironman Ravichandran Ashwin aided them to topple England. Earlie
Suryakumar's scintillating hundred set up India's thumping win over South Africa
India crashed South Africa by a massive margin of 106 runs to level the series by 1-1 on Friday (15th December) at New Wonderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrie
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Kuldeep Yadav praises Bumrah and Siraj have taken pressure of spinners
Top Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav credits pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for his unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2023. Kuldeep Yadav stressed that the pacers' incredi