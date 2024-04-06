Hanuma Vihari Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|13th Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|82
|93
|115
|Innings
|28
|81
|89
|188
|Not Out
|3
|8
|9
|23
|Runs
|839
|1478
|3397
|8748
|High Score
|111
|81
|169
|302
|Average
|33.56
|20.24
|42.46
|53.01
|Strike Rate
|42.20
|111.80
|81.85
|48.53
|100S
|1
|0
|5
|23
|50S
|5
|5
|23
|46
|6S
|2
|33
|43
|52
|4S
|107
|134
|328
|1023
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|82
|93
|115
|Innings
|10
|37
|37
|68
|overs
|57.3
|80
|185.2
|374.2
|Runs
|180
|592
|903
|1178
|wickets
|5
|26
|22
|27
|bestinning
|3/37
|3/21
|3/31
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/38
|3/21
|3/31
|3/24
|Average
|36.00
|22.76
|41.04
|43.62
|econ
|3.13
|7.40
|4.87
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|18.4
|50.5
|83.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Hanuma Vihari"
"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder
The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again
Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm
India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,
Jadeja returns, Bumrah misses out as India announce squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team will travelto Bangladesh to play the Test and T20 series against the Tigers in December.Separate squads for the two series of two formats have been announc
Roman Walker's parents express happiness over his outstanding bowling performance against India
Roman Walker's parents in Englandwould have still been happy even if his son had taken the five wickets of anyopponents but when this young boy took the five wickets against a stro
Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL
Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers
DPL: Overseas stars confirmed so far
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Bangladesh's top List A tournament, is set to welcome overseas players after a two-year hiatus.The DPL is set to kick off on March 15. 11 tea
'Ashwin's competition isn't with Jadeja'
Former India wicketkeeper DeepDasgupta thinks that Ravichandran Ashwin’s competition in the Indian Test teamisn’t with Ravindra Jadeja rather it’s between Ashwin and another all-ro
WTC Final: Irfan Pathan names his playing XI of India
Former Indian all-rounder named his Indian playing XI for the big final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.The entire cricketing fraternity is gearing up for ye
India announce squad for WTC Final and England Test series
BCCI announced India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England in England.With the postponement of this y
Watch: Vihari takes a one-handed screamer on his County debut
Warwickshire roped in the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari last week. Earlier, the English county team added that the all-rounder is likely to take part in the champ
Vihari signs with Warwickshire, likely to represent county team next week
Warwickshire have recruited the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari. The English county team added that the all-rounder is expected to take part in the championship whi
Five recent Test heroes of India who might not play WTC Final
With the Test series win against England, India are through to the final of the ICC World Test Championship. India will face New Zealand in the WTC final at Southampton. India's jo