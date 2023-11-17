Moises Henriques Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Feb, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 6 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|16
|24
|260
|123
|118
|Innings
|8
|15
|21
|235
|113
|196
|Not Out
|1
|2
|4
|52
|16
|21
|Runs
|164
|117
|355
|4903
|3173
|6302
|High Score
|81
|22
|62
|77
|164
|265
|Average
|23.42
|9.00
|20.88
|26.79
|32.71
|36.01
|Strike Rate
|47.39
|60.93
|124.56
|128.14
|85.94
|54.96
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|50S
|2
|0
|2
|24
|14
|26
|6S
|2
|0
|15
|148
|71
|73
|4S
|12
|10
|17
|370
|262
|665
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|16
|24
|260
|123
|118
|Innings
|4
|12
|10
|159
|94
|130
|overs
|55
|67
|23
|415.2
|596.1
|1197.3
|Runs
|164
|347
|194
|3397
|3107
|3721
|wickets
|2
|8
|7
|116
|82
|119
|bestinning
|1/48
|3/32
|3/22
|3/11
|4/17
|5/17
|bestmatch
|1/48
|3/32
|3/22
|3/11
|4/17
|6/94
|Average
|82.00
|43.37
|27.71
|29.28
|37.89
|31.26
|econ
|2.98
|5.17
|8.43
|8.17
|5.21
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|165.0
|50.2
|19.7
|21.4
|43.6
|60.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Moises Henriques"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Moises Henriques Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Moises Constantino Henriques (born 1 February 1987) is a Portuguese-born Australian professional cricketer who plays for Australia, New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers.He is a ri
BBL: Henriques disappointed after CA ruled Smith not eligible for BBL Finals
Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has described Cricket Australia's decision not to allow Steven Smith to play in the BBL final as "disappointing" and "sad for cricket".Smith'
Australia's learnings from Bangladesh series ahead of T20 World Cup
Australiawere heavily dominated by Bangladesh in their recent five-match T20I series where the homeside won the series convincingly with a margin of 4-1. Let’s have a deep diveinto
Moises terms Bangladesh's condition as 'alien'
Australia, the superpower ofworld cricket, are struggling with the unaccustomed wicket of Bangladesh.Cricketers who have been playing in various T20 leagues around the world haveno
Very disappointing: Wade after another dismal performance
In the second match of the seriestoo, Australia surrendered helplessly in front of the Bangladeshi bowlers. Buttoday, not only spinners, but also two Bangladeshi fast bowlers- Must
Tim Paine invited at The Chappell Foundation dinner
The Australian Test Captain Tim Paine will be the special guest for The Chappell Foundation at its 4th Annual Dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on May 12. This was revealed
Sean Abbott ruled out of 1st Test; replacement announced
Ahead of the Day-Night Adelaide Test against India, the Australian team will miss the services of Sean Abbott who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a mid-calf-strain.The
Starc out of T20I series against India
Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped
India kickstart T20I series with a comprehensive win
India are off to a positive start to the three-match T20I series against Australia, by beating the host by 11 runs in the series opener at Manuka Oval, Canberra.India's long tour t