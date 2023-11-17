
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Moises Henriques Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Moises Henriques Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Moises Henriques
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st Feb, 1987
Age37 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches41624260123118
Innings81521235113196
Not Out124521621
Runs164117355490331736302
High Score81226277164265
Average23.429.0020.8826.7932.7136.01
Strike Rate47.3960.93124.56128.1485.9454.96
100S0000313
50S202241426
6S20151487173
4S121017370262665
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 41624260123118
Innings 4121015994130
overs 556723415.2596.11197.3
Runs 164347194339731073721
wickets 28711682119
bestinning 1/483/323/223/114/175/17
bestmatch 1/483/323/223/114/176/94
Average 82.0043.3727.7129.2837.8931.26
econ 2.985.178.438.175.213.10
Strike Rate 165.050.219.721.443.660.3
4W 000024
5W 000002
10w 000000
News related "Moises Henriques"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC

One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Moises Henriques Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Moises Constantino Henriques (born 1 February 1987) is a Portuguese-born Australian professional cricketer who plays for Australia, New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers.He is a ri

thumb

BBL: Henriques disappointed after CA ruled Smith not eligible for BBL Finals

Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has described Cricket Australia's decision not to allow Steven Smith to play in the BBL final as "disappointing" and "sad for cricket".Smith'

thumb

Australia's learnings from Bangladesh series ahead of T20 World Cup

Australiawere heavily dominated by Bangladesh in their recent five-match T20I series where the homeside won the series convincingly with a margin of 4-1. Let’s have a deep diveinto

thumb

Moises terms Bangladesh's condition as 'alien'

Australia, the superpower ofworld cricket, are struggling with the unaccustomed wicket of Bangladesh.Cricketers who have been playing in various T20 leagues around the world haveno

thumb

Very disappointing: Wade after another dismal performance

In the second match of the seriestoo, Australia surrendered helplessly in front of the Bangladeshi bowlers. Buttoday, not only spinners, but also two Bangladeshi fast bowlers- Must

thumb

Tim Paine invited at The Chappell Foundation dinner

The Australian Test Captain Tim Paine will be the special guest for The Chappell Foundation at its 4th Annual Dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on May 12. This was revealed

thumb

Sean Abbott ruled out of 1st Test; replacement announced

Ahead of the Day-Night Adelaide Test against India, the Australian team will miss the services of Sean Abbott who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a mid-calf-strain.The

thumb

Starc out of T20I series against India

Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped

thumb

India kickstart T20I series with a comprehensive win

India are off to a positive start to the three-match T20I series against Australia, by beating the host by 11 runs in the series opener at Manuka Oval, Canberra.India's long tour t

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.