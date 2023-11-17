Mohinder Amarnath Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Sep, 1950
|Age
|73 years, 10 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|69
|85
|109
|248
|Innings
|71
|64
|0
|379
|Not Out
|10
|12
|17
|61
|Runs
|1782
|1971
|2611
|13747
|High Score
|0
|0
|0
|207
|Average
|55.68
|42.84
|42.80
|43.22
|Strike Rate
|114.80
|59.30
|60.70
|100S
|11
|2
|2
|30
|50S
|24
|13
|18
|67
|6S
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|69
|85
|109
|248
|Innings
|113
|75
|99
|0
|overs
|612.4
|455
|617.1
|3509.2
|Runs
|4378
|1924
|2701
|9107
|wickets
|32
|46
|61
|277
|bestinning
|4/63
|3/12
|3/12
|7/27
|bestmatch
|4/63
|3/12
|3/12
|Average
|42.50
|30.53
|32.93
|32.87
|econ
|2.90
|4.33
|4.23
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|57.70
|76.0
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
