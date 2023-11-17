
Mohinder Amarnath Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohinder Amarnath
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born24th Sep, 1950
Age73 years, 10 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches6985109248
Innings71640379
Not Out10121761
Runs17821971261113747
High Score000207
Average55.6842.8442.8043.22
Strike Rate114.8059.3060.70
100S112230
50S24131867
6S21000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 6985109248
Innings 11375990
overs 612.4455617.13509.2
Runs 4378192427019107
wickets 324661277
bestinning 4/633/123/127/27
bestmatch 4/633/123/12
Average 42.5030.5332.9332.87
econ 2.904.334.232.59
Strike Rate 57.7076.0
4W 1000
5W 0008
10w 0001
