Sunil Gavaskar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Sunil Gavaskar
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born10th Jul, 1949
Age75 years, 1 month1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches125108151348
Innings214102144563
Not Out16141761
Runs101223092459425834
High Score236103123340
Average51.1235.1336.1751.46
Strike Rate62.26
100S341581
50S452737105
6S26000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 125108151348
Innings 29400
overs 63.23.218331.1
Runs 20625811240
wickets 11222
bestinning 1/341/101/103/43
bestmatch 1/341/101/10
Average 206.0025.0040.5056.36
econ 3.257.504.503.74
Strike Rate 380.0020.0054.0090.3
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Sunil Gavaskar"
thumb

Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Kohli for his slow batting approach against SRH

Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t pleased with Virat Kohli's slow approach batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (26th April). As Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday ended a six-

thumb

BCCI set to increase domestic players pay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering increasing the remuneration for domestic players for both First Class and List A Cricket.There is also a line of thi

thumb

I don’t ever want to see you down: Sunil Gavaskar to Rishabh Pant

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar inspired Rishabh Pant when his franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC),lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad a

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with the flat pitches in IPL

Sunil Gavaskar almost lost his calm on air as he reckoned the bowlers are suffering in this stock rising of 200+ totals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2024 has been a batt

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik for Dhoni's onslaught in the last over

Hardik Pandya is having a tough time in this season of IPL. He's having a lean patch for Mumbai Indians both with the bat and ball. He also got backlashed from fans for taking the

thumb

Gavaskar sees Dhoni's great role in nurturing the cricketers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's reputation in Indian cricket has been around for a long time. In addition to leading India to the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings to f

thumb

Kohli and Gambhir should get an Oscar award: Gavaskar

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar joked that Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata's teamcoach Gautam Gambhir should each get an Oscar because they seemed to have made

thumb

Tell me how much Kohli will do alone: Gavaskar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru losttheir second game of the IPL 2024 on Friday night against Kolkata Knight Riders.Both their top-order batters and strike bowlers are having a bad tim

thumb

Our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong: Gavaskar criticizes pitch of SENA countries

The discussion about the pitch ofthe Cape Town Test, which ended in one and a half days, does not stop.Regardless, it is said to be the shortest Test match in history. The discussi

thumb

CSK won't be desperate to sign Rachin Ravindra: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the notion that Chennai Super Kings will come in the bidding for Rachin Ravindra but won't be too desperate to sign New Zealand's brigh

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar backs Team India to clinch historic Test series in South Africa

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed the Indian cricket team to come through with flying colours in the two-match Test series against South Africa in South Africa. It

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar picks the player who will attract the most interest in IPL 2024 auction

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a prediction ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and the commentator reckons that Pat Cummins will be the one who will attract the

