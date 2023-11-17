
Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born8th Feb, 1963
Age61 years, 6 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches99334432229
Innings147308399343
Not Out9547038
Runs621593781293115855
High Score199153161226
Average45.0336.9239.3051.98
Strike Rate74.02
100S2271154
50S21588574
6S19000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 99334432229
Innings 32400
overs 2.192137.5238.4
Runs 16479709786
wickets 0121517
bestinning 3/193/193/36
bestmatch 3/193/19
Average 39.9147.2646.23
econ 7.385.205.143.29
Strike Rate 46.055.184.2
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Mohammad Azharuddin"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bishop, Doull, Gower, Wasim, Waqar, Azharuddin lead star-studded ILT20 commentary panel

The UAE’s very own T20 cricketleague, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid stridestowards the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings

thumb

Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face

Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Mohammad Azharuddin Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammed Azharuddin, born February 8, 1963 in Hyderabad, is an Indian politician and former cricketer who is known for his elegant and flowing batting style. He led India in 47 Tes

thumb

Kohli joins Dhoni, Azharuddin in elite list

By leading Team India on to the field for the series deciding third ODI against England the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune, Virat Kohli has joined an elite list alo

thumb

Azharuddin has some tips for batsmen to do well in Ahmedabad

While almost the entire world cricket fraternity is now divided into two sides, arguing over whether or not the pitch in Ahmedabad for the third India-England Test was up to the ma

thumb

du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag

thumb

Pandya wins hearts of his fans

Two years ago, Hardik Pandya landed himself in deep trouble after appearing on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan and drew criticism from fans for his sexiest comments on women.O

thumb

'Azharuddin can be reason for Younis-Flower knife episode'

Former Zimbabwean star and Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has recently described a horrific incident in Pakistan cricket. Former captain Younis Khan had a knife in his throat!

thumb

Harsha Bhogle picks the best captain in Indian cricket history

"The Indian cricket team has been blessed with some great captains in the last 20 years," said Harsha Bhogle, a well-known commentator. All cricketing events are stopped for more t

thumb

Indian greats shocked, call for change of youngsters' behaviour

While three Bangladeshi and two Indian players have already been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their delinquency during the final of the 2020 Under-19 W

