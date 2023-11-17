Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|23rd Jul, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|72
|80
|283
|129
|34
|Innings
|14
|6
|42
|48
|51
|Not Out
|5
|4
|26
|21
|10
|Runs
|77
|6
|79
|300
|340
|High Score
|18
|3
|10
|24
|42
|Average
|8.55
|3.00
|4.93
|11.11
|8.29
|Strike Rate
|54.60
|46.15
|53.02
|56.60
|29.95
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4S
|8
|0
|1
|28
|41
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|72
|80
|283
|129
|34
|Innings
|69
|79
|280
|123
|53
|overs
|623.1
|294
|1010
|1051
|1031.3
|Runs
|3283
|2409
|7729
|5175
|3173
|wickets
|121
|96
|325
|196
|92
|bestinning
|6/42
|6/25
|6/25
|6/24
|6/44
|bestmatch
|6/42
|6/25
|6/25
|6/24
|8/112
|Average
|27.13
|25.09
|23.78
|26.40
|34.48
|econ
|5.26
|8.19
|7.65
|4.92
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|18.3
|18.6
|32.1
|67.2
|4W
|5
|2
|8
|6
|3
|5W
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Yuzvendra Chahal"
