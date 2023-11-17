
Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Yuzvendra Chahal
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Jul, 1990
Age34 years, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches728028312934
Innings146424851
Not Out54262110
Runs77679300340
High Score183102442
Average8.553.004.9311.118.29
Strike Rate54.6046.1553.0256.6029.95
100S00000
50S00000
6S00012
4S8012841
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 728028312934
Innings 697928012353
overs 623.1294101010511031.3
Runs 32832409772951753173
wickets 1219632519692
bestinning 6/426/256/256/246/44
bestmatch 6/426/256/256/248/112
Average 27.1325.0923.7826.4034.48
econ 5.268.197.654.923.07
Strike Rate 30.918.318.632.167.2
4W 52863
5W 21242
10w 00000
News related "Yuzvendra Chahal"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest omissions in the Indian Asia Cup squad: Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's 2023 Asian Cup squad is a major oversight, calling the wrist-turner an "outstanding player".The

thumb

Harbhajan heaps praises Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming the IPL's leading wicket-taker

Harbhajan Singh has praised Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming thehighest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Yuzvendra C

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Australian Test Skipper Pat Cummins aims for victory in Test series in India

Australia are close to a series win in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes exposure to sub-continental conditions bodes well for their next big goal of winning a Test series

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

