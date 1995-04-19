Deepak Hooda Net Worth, Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|19th Apr, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|21
|190
|84
|48
|Innings
|7
|17
|160
|74
|76
|Not Out
|1
|5
|31
|9
|6
|Runs
|153
|368
|3134
|2410
|3290
|High Score
|33
|104
|108
|161
|293
|Average
|25.50
|30.66
|24.29
|37.07
|47.00
|Strike Rate
|80.95
|147.20
|137.94
|92.87
|64.39
|100S
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|50S
|0
|0
|18
|12
|16
|6S
|1
|18
|143
|64
|59
|4S
|10
|29
|213
|191
|369
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|21
|190
|84
|48
|Innings
|6
|8
|65
|45
|40
|overs
|25
|15.5
|138
|239.2
|295.5
|Runs
|119
|76
|1040
|1068
|884
|wickets
|3
|6
|24
|38
|23
|bestinning
|1/6
|4/10
|4/10
|5/55
|5/31
|bestmatch
|1/6
|4/10
|4/10
|5/55
|7/74
|Average
|39.66
|12.66
|43.33
|28.10
|38.43
|econ
|4.76
|4.80
|7.53
|4.46
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|15.8
|34.5
|37.7
|77.1
|4W
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Deepak Hooda"
Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S
Dhawan reveals why Samson was excluded from the main XI
India made two changes in theirmain XI for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday (November 27). DeepakHooda and Deepak Chahar replaced Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur in the
We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa
Southee's hat trick goes in vain as Suryakumar's century highlights dominant India win
India have won the second T20I ofthe three-match series with a dominant 65-run win against the host New Zealandon Sunday (November 20) in Mount Maunganui. The first T20I was abando
Live: Bangladesh elect to bowl first, Soumya misses out
Bangladesh have won the toss and choseto bowl first in an all-important clash against India in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide.However, India
If Sunil Gavaskar is backing me, then he must have seen something in me: Bishnoi
Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, andRavichandran Ashwin have been named in the India squad as the spinners for theT20 World Cup in Australia next month, with Deepak Hooda will serve a
Kohli's record 122*, Bhuvneshwar's 5 for 4 bring massive 101-run win for India
India have ended the Asia Cup2022 campaign with relief as they get a huge victory against Afghanistan intheir last match in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). India defeatedAfghanist
Kohli, Rahul return to India's Asia Cup squad, Iyer named in reserves
India have announced the 15-mansquad on Monday (August 8) for the upcoming Asia Cup which is scheduled tostart on August 27 this month in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conclude on
Indian spinners dismantle West Indies to make record in last T20I
India have secured another win againstWest Indies and ended a successful tour on Sunday (August 7). They beat thehosts by a big margin of 88 runs in the last T20I of the series and
Irfan Pathan predicts Hooda will serve India for next six-seven years
India all-rounder Deepak Hoodahas been in great form since his debut for India national team this year. FormerIndian all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that hard work pays off for Hooda
Axar's heroics give India series victory against West Indies
West Indies have once again losta match by a small margin. After losing the first ODI to India by 3 runs, theCaribbean lost the second match of the series by 2 wickets. This time t
India grab 3-run victory in first ODI
West Indies could not score 200runs in any match in the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Butthis time it was the Caribbean who scored 305 runs against India. The