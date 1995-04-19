
  • Deepak Hooda Net Worth, Career, Biography & More

Deepak Hooda Net Worth, Career, Biography & More

Deepak Hooda
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born19th Apr, 1995
Age29 years, 3 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10211908448
Innings7171607476
Not Out153196
Runs153368313424103290
High Score33104108161293
Average25.5030.6624.2937.0747.00
Strike Rate80.95147.20137.9492.8764.39
100S012411
50S00181216
6S1181436459
4S1029213191369
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10211908448
Innings 68654540
overs 2515.5138239.2295.5
Runs 1197610401068884
wickets 36243823
bestinning 1/64/104/105/555/31
bestmatch 1/64/104/105/557/74
Average 39.6612.6643.3328.1038.43
econ 4.764.807.534.462.98
Strike Rate 50.015.834.537.777.1
4W 01100
5W 00012
10w 00000
News related "Deepak Hooda"
thumb

Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S

thumb

Dhawan reveals why Samson was excluded from the main XI

India made two changes in theirmain XI for the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday (November 27). DeepakHooda and Deepak Chahar replaced Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur in the

thumb

We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa

thumb

Southee's hat trick goes in vain as Suryakumar's century highlights dominant India win

India have won the second T20I ofthe three-match series with a dominant 65-run win against the host New Zealandon Sunday (November 20) in Mount Maunganui. The first T20I was abando

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to bowl first, Soumya misses out

Bangladesh have won the toss and choseto bowl first in an all-important clash against India in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide.However, India

thumb

If Sunil Gavaskar is backing me, then he must have seen something in me: Bishnoi

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, andRavichandran Ashwin have been named in the India squad as the spinners for theT20 World Cup in Australia next month, with Deepak Hooda will serve a

thumb

Kohli's record 122*, Bhuvneshwar's 5 for 4 bring massive 101-run win for India

India have ended the Asia Cup2022 campaign with relief as they get a huge victory against Afghanistan intheir last match in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). India defeatedAfghanist

thumb

Kohli, Rahul return to India's Asia Cup squad, Iyer named in reserves

India have announced the 15-mansquad on Monday (August 8) for the upcoming Asia Cup which is scheduled tostart on August 27 this month in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conclude on

thumb

Indian spinners dismantle West Indies to make record in last T20I

India have secured another win againstWest Indies and ended a successful tour on Sunday (August 7). They beat thehosts by a big margin of 88 runs in the last T20I of the series and

thumb

Irfan Pathan predicts Hooda will serve India for next six-seven years

India all-rounder Deepak Hoodahas been in great form since his debut for India national team this year. FormerIndian all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that hard work pays off for Hooda

thumb

Axar's heroics give India series victory against West Indies

West Indies have once again losta match by a small margin. After losing the first ODI to India by 3 runs, theCaribbean lost the second match of the series by 2 wickets. This time t

thumb

India grab 3-run victory in first ODI

West Indies could not score 200runs in any match in the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Butthis time it was the Caribbean who scored 305 runs against India. The

