  Wriddhiman Saha Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Wriddhiman Saha Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Wriddhiman Saha
NationalityIndia
Role
Born24th Oct, 1984
Age39 years, 9 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches409243109129
Innings56521596193
Not Out102352634
Runs135341445429956736
High Score11716129116203
Average29.4113.6624.7442.7842.36
Strike Rate45.5073.21128.6548.05
100S302314
50S60242040
6S140140059
4S12954300825
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 409243109129
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Wriddhiman Saha"
thumb

"Sai Sudharsan has become the second name for consistency"-Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter and Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has applauded Gujrat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan for his unreal consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Sai SudarshanDelhi Cap

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Jadeja’s clutch performance helps CSK win their 5th title in a last ball thriller in the final

Chennai Super Kings win a last ball thriller against Gujrat Titans to win 4th IPL title. Openers and Jadeja's clutch performance helped them topple Gujrat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tu

thumb

Saha and Miller complete 2500 runs in the IPL history

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to meet in Match No.18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Sta

thumb

Rabada breaks Malinga's record to set new milestone in IPL

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabadahas now become the fastest bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League(IPL) to reach 100 wickets. During Thursday's League match against the

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

thumb

IPL 2023: Ferguson and Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League (IPL) championsGujarat Titans have traded New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson andAfghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to IPL runner-up Kolkata Knig

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Australian Test Skipper Pat Cummins aims for victory in Test series in India

Australia are close to a series win in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes exposure to sub-continental conditions bodes well for their next big goal of winning a Test series

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his



