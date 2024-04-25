Wriddhiman Saha Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|24th Oct, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 9 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|9
|243
|109
|129
|Innings
|56
|5
|215
|96
|193
|Not Out
|10
|2
|35
|26
|34
|Runs
|1353
|41
|4454
|2995
|6736
|High Score
|117
|16
|129
|116
|203
|Average
|29.41
|13.66
|24.74
|42.78
|42.36
|Strike Rate
|45.50
|73.21
|128.65
|48.05
|100S
|3
|0
|2
|3
|14
|50S
|6
|0
|24
|20
|40
|6S
|14
|0
|140
|0
|59
|4S
|129
|5
|430
|0
|825
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|9
|243
|109
|129
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
