
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born1st Apr, 1984
Age40 years, 4 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6117916994135
Innings10516916693227
Not Out100527
Runs3982339169422336449205
High Score1677248127155266
Average38.2821.1818.7726.2240.0441.84
Strike Rate46.2966.99109.74122.1980.4449.24
100S12003825
50S1510231938
6S333814875107
4S46733133953571124
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6117916994135
Innings 182181445
overs 64621147.5178.5
Runs 19837973264619
wickets 1100911
bestinning 1/121/193/133/46
bestmatch 1/231/193/135/87
Average 198.0037.0029.3356.27
econ 3.096.164.506.635.513.46
Strike Rate 384.036.031.897.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Murali Vijay"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

US Masters T10 Franchise New York Warriors Acquired by Indian and Pakistan Origin Entrepreneurs

Cricket’sfastest format, the T10, is scaling new heights every day and one of the nextdestinations is the USA, where some of the most loved legends of the game willbattle it out fo

thumb

Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran batsman Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday (30 January). Vijay has stated that he will continue to look for opportunities to play ar

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Virat Kohli's scooty drive could hone his hand-eye coordination, feel experts

Next time if you are out for adrive in Mumbai, try to look around for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on ablack Suzuki Access 125 scooter (MH02 FS 2692) drive. Former India captain

thumb

10 Indian cricketers who might not play T20Is again

India recently had a terrific T20I outing in Australia, winning the three-match T20I series 2-1. In 2020, India played 10 shorter formats of the game and lost only one game. This s

thumb

Chopra reveals 3 players CSK should release before next auction

Chennai Super Kings had an awful season in the thirteenth edition of the IPL. For the first time in their history, they didn't make it to the playoffs. They were languishing at the

thumb

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' predicted XI against Delhi Capitals

It's the 7th match of the league which is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.Chennai lost their las

thumb

Gambhir slams Dhoni for batting at No.7

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni for  poor captaincy and coming to bat at number seven position. The former batsman also

thumb

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals

The IPL 2020 has kicked off with a good start on the opening day where two giants of the league Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during last Saturday. However, after the firs

thumb

Vijay is like my wife: Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on his former Test opening partner Murali Vijay.  Talking about the out-of-favor batsman, Dhawan termed Vijay as ‘a lovely character w

thumb

Simple birthday celebration for Murali Vijay

BIPIN DANIOn Wednesday, all family members of Indian opener Murali Vijay will be able to spend his 36th birthday together, perhaps after so many years. India's right handed batsman

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.