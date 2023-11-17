Murali Vijay
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Apr, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 4 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|61
|17
|9
|169
|94
|135
|Innings
|105
|16
|9
|166
|93
|227
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Runs
|3982
|339
|169
|4223
|3644
|9205
|High Score
|167
|72
|48
|127
|155
|266
|Average
|38.28
|21.18
|18.77
|26.22
|40.04
|41.84
|Strike Rate
|46.29
|66.99
|109.74
|122.19
|80.44
|49.24
|100S
|12
|0
|0
|3
|8
|25
|50S
|15
|1
|0
|23
|19
|38
|6S
|33
|3
|8
|148
|75
|107
|4S
|467
|33
|13
|395
|357
|1124
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|61
|17
|9
|169
|94
|135
|Innings
|18
|2
|1
|8
|14
|45
|overs
|64
|6
|2
|11
|47.5
|178.5
|Runs
|198
|37
|9
|73
|264
|619
|wickets
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|11
|bestinning
|1/12
|1/19
|3/13
|3/46
|bestmatch
|1/23
|1/19
|3/13
|5/87
|Average
|198.00
|37.00
|29.33
|56.27
|econ
|3.09
|6.16
|4.50
|6.63
|5.51
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|384.0
|36.0
|31.8
|97.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket
Veteran batsman Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday (30 January). Vijay has stated that he will continue to look for opportunities to play ar
