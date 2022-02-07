Aks Swadhin Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|14th Oct, 2002
|Age
|21 years, 9 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|2
|6
|Innings
|3
|1
|8
|Not Out
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|13
|3
|49
|High Score
|12
|3
|21
|Average
|13.00
|3.00
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|118.18
|50.00
|75.38
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|4S
|2
|0
|7
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|2
|6
|Innings
|7
|2
|11
|overs
|20
|17
|109.2
|Runs
|193
|110
|424
|wickets
|7
|0
|13
|bestinning
|3/24
|4/12
|bestmatch
|3/24
|4/43
|Average
|27.57
|32.61
|econ
|9.65
|6.47
|3.87
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|50.4
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
