Yuvraj Singh Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Yuvraj Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Dec, 1981
Age42 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4030458231423139
Innings6227851216389221
Not Out6409275518
Runs1900870111774857126638965
High Score1691507783172260
Average33.9236.5528.0225.6937.9144.16
Strike Rate57.9787.67136.38128.76
100S314001926
50S11528277836
6S221557426100
4S2609087738600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4030458231423139
Innings 351613113000
overs 155.1841.270.4266.11180.3568
Runs 5474294499198960101978
wickets 9111288016641
bestinning 2/95/313/174/295/315/94
bestmatch 2/205/313/174/295/31
Average 60.7738.6817.8224.8636.2048.24
econ 3.525.107.067.475.093.48
Strike Rate 103.445.415.119.942.683.1
4W 020220
5W 010011
10w 000000
News related "Yuvraj Singh"
thumb

Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek: Yuvraj

Abhishek Sharma has stood out as one of the top performers in IPL 2024, attracting significant attention with his impressive strike rate and ability to hit sixes. Currently the sec

thumb

ICC names Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup

Former Indian T20 World Cup winner all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as the event ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Carib

thumb

Special thanks to my dad, Yuvraj and Brian Lara: Abhishek after match-winning innings

After being named the Player ofthe Match in the match against CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium inHyderabad, young cricketer Abhishek Sharma thanked his father and fell

thumb

Hazel Keech shares touching post on her hubby Yuvraj Singh's birthday

Yuvraj Singh was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket. The former Indian cricketer is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 42. On this special day,

thumb

Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message

It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Yuvraj Singh drops a cheeky remark on Virat Kohli's football skills

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh dropped a cheeky comment on Virat Kohli's football skills duringa recent interaction on the TRS podcast. During the interview, the 2011 World C

thumb

Ashutosh Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh to hit fastest fifty by an Indian

Ashutosh Sharma, who bats in themiddle of the order for Railways, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh's record for thequickest fifty by an Indian player.On Tuesday, October 17, Ashutoshacco

thumb

Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list

The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma

thumb

Yuvraj Singh predicts ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finalists

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently predicted the semi-finalists of the much-awaited ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yuvraj Singh stressed that all-round

thumb

Rohit Sharma reveals untold story after ODI World Cup 2011 snub

Rohit Sharma was one of the crucial players for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007. When Team Indiawere in a must-win situation to make the cut for the semi-finals stag

thumb

We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir

Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World

Latest News



