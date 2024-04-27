Jasprit Bumrah Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Dec, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|75
|62
|212
|102
|58
|Innings
|46
|22
|7
|37
|33
|76
|Not Out
|17
|13
|5
|26
|20
|37
|Runs
|212
|68
|8
|90
|110
|392
|High Score
|34
|16
|7
|16
|42
|55
|Average
|7.31
|7.55
|4.00
|8.18
|8.46
|10.05
|Strike Rate
|46.59
|57.14
|61.53
|85.71
|72.84
|38.92
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|4S
|24
|8
|1
|6
|10
|45
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|75
|62
|212
|102
|58
|Innings
|58
|74
|61
|211
|101
|104
|overs
|1044.4
|646.3
|221.5
|791
|887.2
|1922.2
|Runs
|2815
|2989
|1455
|5555
|3956
|5178
|wickets
|128
|124
|74
|260
|178
|220
|bestinning
|6/27
|6/19
|3/11
|5/10
|6/19
|6/27
|bestmatch
|9/86
|6/19
|3/11
|5/10
|6/19
|9/86
|Average
|21.99
|24.10
|19.66
|21.36
|22.22
|23.53
|econ
|2.69
|4.62
|6.55
|7.02
|4.45
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|48.9
|31.2
|17.9
|18.2
|29.9
|52.4
|4W
|2
|5
|0
|2
|8
|5
|5W
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jasprit Bumrah"
They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w
Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR
Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago
Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan
Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst
IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"
Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu
Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain
Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand
IPL 2024 : "PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams 'Baseless' MI Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings Rumors"
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 season. This surprised many fans. Now, people are wondering what Sharma will
If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would: Bishop
Jasprit Bumrah is dazzling former cricketers with his inventive displays as he maintains an impressive performance in the IPL 2024.What lies ahead for the brilliance of Jasprit Bum
Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly
Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu
It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma
Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h
"T20 is a little difficult format for bowlers"- Jasprit Bumrah after another match winning performance in IPL
Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass paved the way for Mumbai Indians as his side beat Punjab Kings in a close contest in Mullanpur on Thursday (19th April). Bumrah picked up two wic
Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing