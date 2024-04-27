
  Jasprit Bumrah Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Jasprit Bumrah Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Jasprit Bumrah
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born6th Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches30756221210258
Innings46227373376
Not Out17135262037
Runs21268890110392
High Score34167164255
Average7.317.554.008.188.4610.05
Strike Rate46.5957.1461.5385.7172.8438.92
100S000000
50S000001
6S610348
4S248161045
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 30756221210258
Innings 587461211101104
overs 1044.4646.3221.5791887.21922.2
Runs 281529891455555539565178
wickets 12812474260178220
bestinning 6/276/193/115/106/196/27
bestmatch 9/866/193/115/106/199/86
Average 21.9924.1019.6621.3622.2223.53
econ 2.694.626.557.024.452.69
Strike Rate 48.931.217.918.229.952.4
4W 250285
5W 8201314
10w 000000
News related "Jasprit Bumrah"
thumb

They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w

thumb

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR

Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago

thumb

Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst

thumb

IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"

Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu

thumb

Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain

Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand

thumb

IPL 2024 : "PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams 'Baseless' MI Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings Rumors"

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 season. This surprised many fans. Now, people are wondering what Sharma will

thumb

If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would: Bishop

Jasprit Bumrah is dazzling former cricketers with his inventive displays as he maintains an impressive performance in the IPL 2024.What lies ahead for the brilliance of Jasprit Bum

thumb

Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly

Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu

thumb

It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma

Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h

thumb

"T20 is a little difficult format for bowlers"- Jasprit Bumrah after another match winning performance in IPL

Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass paved the way for Mumbai Indians as his side beat Punjab Kings in a close contest in Mullanpur on Thursday (19th April). Bumrah picked up two wic

thumb

Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing

Latest News

