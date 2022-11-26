Hemang Badani Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|14th Nov, 1976
|Age
|47 years, 8 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|40
|18
|148
|121
|Innings
|7
|36
|16
|137
|168
|Not Out
|1
|10
|3
|32
|21
|Runs
|94
|867
|335
|4212
|6758
|High Score
|38
|100
|42
|111
|164
|Average
|15.66
|33.34
|25.76
|40.11
|45.97
|Strike Rate
|37.90
|73.47
|119.21
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|5
|14
|50S
|0
|4
|0
|24
|45
|6S
|1
|10
|8
|0
|0
|4S
|11
|68
|30
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|40
|18
|148
|121
|Innings
|1
|9
|9
|0
|0
|overs
|8
|30.3
|22
|234.1
|157
|Runs
|17
|149
|143
|1186
|603
|wickets
|0
|3
|7
|35
|7
|bestinning
|1/7
|2/21
|3/26
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/7
|2/21
|3/26
|Average
|49.66
|20.42
|33.88
|86.14
|econ
|2.12
|4.88
|6.50
|5.06
|3.84
|Strike Rate
|61.0
|18.8
|40.1
|134.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
