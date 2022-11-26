
Hemang Badani Career, Biography & More

Hemang Badani
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born14th Nov, 1976
Age47 years, 8 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches44018148121
Innings73616137168
Not Out11033221
Runs9486733542126758
High Score3810042111164
Average15.6633.3425.7640.1145.97
Strike Rate37.9073.47119.21
100S010514
50S0402445
6S110800
4S11683000
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 44018148121
Innings 19900
overs 830.322234.1157
Runs 171491431186603
wickets 037357
bestinning 1/72/213/261/6
bestmatch 1/72/213/26
Average 49.6620.4233.8886.14
econ 2.124.886.505.063.84
Strike Rate 61.018.840.1134.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
