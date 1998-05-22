
Munim Shahriar Career, Biography & More

Munim Shahriar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born22nd May, 1998
Age26 years, 2 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches530324
Innings529326
Not Out0120
Runs34598588143
High Score17928859
Average6.8021.3519.6023.83
Strike Rate72.34132.0086.0955.00
100S0000
50S0322
6S02541
4S5638017
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 530324
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Munim Shahriar"
thumb

Wahab, Tamim star in Khulna's first win in BPL 2023

Khulna Tigers have finally endedtheir losing streak as they beat Rangpur Riders by a huge margin of 9 wicketson Tuesday (January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rangpur

thumb

7 cricketers including Litton, Kayes, Saifuddin register in Gold Category for PSL 2022

The list of gold and silvercategory cricketers for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)players draft has been released. 23 cricketers from Bangladesh have registe

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Shamim Hossain ties knot with longtime partner

Bangladesh cricketer ShamimHossain Patwary has started a new chapter in his life. This national cricketer hastied a knot with his classmate. He posted his wedding pictures on socia

thumb

Why Shanto was picked over Soumya in T20 World Cup team, reveals BCB president

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) left out the senior cricketers that they had relied on for a long time inthe T20 series against Zimbabwe. But Anamul Haque Bijoy, who returned to

thumb

Miraz enjoying his new role as opener

Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saif Hassan – Bangladesh have tried many openers in the opening slot in T20I in recent times. Still, no

thumb

Naim added to Asia Cup squad, Sohan and Hasan ruled out of the tournament

After being dropped from thenational team, Bangladesh opener Naim Sheikh was added in the Bangladesh 'A'team. However, Naim once again got a place in the national team with hisperf

thumb

Bangladesh not worried about opening slot because of Bijoy

Bangladesh’s one of the bestopeners Tamim Iqbal's retirement from the T20 created real trouble in theopening slot of the team. Litton Das also got injured in the last seriesagainst

thumb

Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes

Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)

thumb

Bangladesh start T20I series against Zimbabwe with a defeat

Zimbabwe have beaten Bangladeshby 17 runs in a high-scoring match and start the three-match T20I series with agreat win on Saturday (July 30) in Harare. Batting first, Zimbabwe los

thumb

Only Munim and Emon are young in the team: Mahedi

Bangladesh T20 team all-rounder MahediHasan feels that the Tigers' T20 squad announced for the Zimbabwe tour is notmostly young cricketers. The all-rounder disagrees with the claim

thumb

Bangladesh team management wants to give proper opportunities to youngsters

In recent times, a bunch of newfaces has got an opportunity in the Bangladesh team. T20 mainly givesopportunities to newcomers. This time, the selection panel has arranged the T20s

thumb

First batch of Bangladesh national team to fly to Zimbabwe tonight

The first batch of the Bangladeshteam is going to leave the country for Zimbabwe on Monday (July 25) night toplay three T20Is and three ODIs. Logistic Manager Nafees Iqbal and Phys

Latest News

