Munim Shahriar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd May, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|30
|32
|4
|Innings
|5
|29
|32
|6
|Not Out
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|34
|598
|588
|143
|High Score
|17
|92
|88
|59
|Average
|6.80
|21.35
|19.60
|23.83
|Strike Rate
|72.34
|132.00
|86.09
|55.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6S
|0
|25
|4
|1
|4S
|5
|63
|80
|17
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|30
|32
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
